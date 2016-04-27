Poor Fuel Quality Issues Plaguing U.K. and European Rail and Road Transport Fleet Operators Mitigated by FPS/Unipart Rail Fuel Efficiency Management Program

St. Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2016 --Fuel Performance Solutions, Inc. ("FPS" or the "Company") (OTCBB:IFUE) announced today that its joint comprehensive fuel management program, the Fuel Efficiency Management ("FEM") program, offered exclusively by FPS and distribution partner Unipart Rail ("Unipart"), will solve the poor fuel quality issues currently plaguing rail and road transport fleet operators in the U.K. and Europe.



"There are a number of factors that have caused the degradation of fuel quality in the U.K. and Europe in the last few years," said Axel Farhi, FPS's Director of Global Business Development. "New oil refining methods, the introduction of ultra-low sulfur diesel and mandated bio-diesel use have all contributed to reduced fuel quality and stability both in storage and in use. If diesel fuel is not properly treated and managed, fleet operators experience reduced equipment performance and increased maintenance expenses. In addition, unmanaged fuel systems can cause an operator to use fuel that is no longer within OEM specification, thereby nullifying the engine warranty."



Bio-diesel is much more susceptible to oxidation than mineral diesel, meaning it has a vastly reduced storage life in comparison. Bio-diesel is also hygroscopic, meaning it absorbs water molecules into it. It is normal for small amounts of water to be present in fuel; the Specification for EN590/BS2869 allows for up to 200ppm to be present in a sample. Due to the hygroscopic nature of the mandated bio content in current diesel fuel, it is much easier for fuel to fall outside of this specification if storage tanks are not properly maintained.



Free water builds up in all fuel storage tanks over time. This is due to moisture in the air within a fuel tank condensing on the walls of the tank. This water then builds up as free water in the bottom of the tank, or as emulsified water in the fuel itself. Significant levels of water in diesel create a breeding environment for sludge that can lead to blocked filters and reduced engine performance. Additional effects of high levels of water in diesel include the corroding of metal components, a reduction in the natural lubricity of diesel and the potential to cause injector tips to superheat.



Adoption of the joint FPS/Unipart FEM program manages and mitigates all of the factors contributing to fuel poor quality and ensures that the fuel consumed by an end-user is within mandated OEM fuel specification. The cornerstone of the FEM program is FPS's DiesoLiFT™.



First, DiesoLiFT™ increases the oxidation stability of stored diesel fuel, preventing the formation of insoluble waxes and gums that can block filters and stop equipment from working.



Second, the surfactant properties of DiesoLiFT™ prevent water contamination of fuel by forming micelles around water molecules. These micelles contain the water at a molecular level, preventing water build up in the fuel system and allowing it to pass harmlessly through the engine. By removing free water from the fuel system, there is no environment for microbial growth, eliminating sludge build up and the risk of blocked filters.



Adoption of the FEM program ensures that the fuel system and equipment perform at an optimal level. The program consists of fuel tank testing, fuel tank cleaning, additization of fuel with DiesoLiFTTM and on-going monitoring and maintenance of the entire fuel system from tanker to trailer.



Fuel Performance Solutions, Inc., formerly International Fuel Technology, Inc., is a company focused on providing fuel performance solutions to large, industrial consumers of diesel fuel and bio-diesel fuel blends in the rail, road transport, stationary power generation and marine industries.



