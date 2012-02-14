Hagenberg, Austria -- (ReleaseWire) --02/14/2012 --Ergonis Software today announced the release of PopChar Win 5.3, the Windows version of the company's award-winning tool for system-wide search and insertion of special characters and umlauts.



PopChar Win 5.3 adds support for font styles. Two check boxes in the font list window let you get a sneak preview how a particular font looks like in bold and italic. Furthermore, the new version contains improvements in the display of the font list and the magnify window, and delivers a number of improvements and fixes for user-reported issues.



PopChar solves a problem faced by every technologist and multi-lingual worker. Inserting special characters into application documents can be frustrating and results in a steady loss of productivity. With PopChar, thousands of special characters are only a few clicks away. Just pop up the PopChar window, click the desired character, and the character appears in your current document right away.



PopChar works with modern applications that support Unicode as well as with older applications that support only the smaller ASCII character set. In Unicode mode, PopChar makes it easy to navigate and search within fonts that contain thousands of special characters. Web designers especially will enjoy the ability to insert HTML symbols.



Visit Ergonis Software's website http://www.ergonis.com/products/popcharwin to learn more about specific enhancements and fixes contained in this release and to download a trial copy.



Availability and Ordering:

PopChar Win 5.3 runs on Windows 7, Vista, and XP.



PopChar Win can be purchased securely on the Ergonis online store at https://store.ergonis.com. The upgrade to PopChar Win 5.3 is free for anyone who has purchased PopChar Win in the last 2 years. All customers who purchase an upgrade or new license of PopChar Win now, will get the next major version 6.0 for free. For information about purchases, including enterprise licenses, volume discounts, and upgrade pricing offers, see the company's web site.



About Ergonis Software

Ergonis Software, a privately held company founded in 2002, is headquartered in Hagenberg, Austria. Ergonis Software develops ergonomic and intuitive software that boosts the productivity of Mac and PC users.