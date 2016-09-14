Poppy Technologies Largely Exceeds Crowdfunding Goal

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2016 --For Washington-based Poppy Technologies, this September proves to be the happiest month of the year! The company exceeded its Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign goal for its new-age flower subscription app Poppy App- from a goal of $21,500 to a whopping $46,024.



Poppy App is designed to deliver the most suitable farm-fresh flowers right to doorstep, in tune with the theme, décor and color of the room. The user would just have to send the picture of the place or table that he wishes to florify and the app will get him the best possible flower for his needs. Users are allowed to set preferences regarding the size or format of the bouquet as well as the frequency of the delivery. The monthly subscription to Poppy App is completely free of cost. The app allows pause, discontinuation and modification of the subscription service anytime for the users.



"We are thrilled to announce that by the 1st of this month, we have been able to raise a solid $46,024 from our Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign- which is more than the double of our original campaign goal of $21,500. It's actually a long cherished dream come true for all of us as your massive support would now enable us to complete our breakthrough flower subscription app with confidence and all the needed state of the art resources. We are extremely grateful to all of you for your generous support.", stated an excited Law.



Poppy App is soon to be sent for development & Law and her team are expecting a finished product by the Christmas holidays – so that the first orders can be delivered by the start of the upcoming New Year. The iOS/iPhone version of the app is to be found on Apple App store by December 1.



