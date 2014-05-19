Pop/R&b Music Recording Artist Melissa B. Releases Her New Single & Music Video, "What You Started"

New York City, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2014 --Bungalo Records/Universal Music Group Distribution, international pop/r&b recording artist, Melissa B. debuts her single and music video "What You Started" to the world today!



"What You Started" is the first official single off the pop singers EP entitled ,"Computer Love." Using her catchy lyrics over a solid pop beat, "What You Started" is a personal ode dedicated to everyone who has ever wronged Melissa B. in her past while also serving as a warning to anyone intent on doing something similar in the future. Karma is alive and well and this theme is conveyed with solid conviction in Melissa B.'s vocal delivery.



Upon the song's release, Melissa B delivers an edgy new music video simultaneously. "What You Started" also features a special guest appearance from internationally known singer/songwriter/producer Brandon "B. Howard." Howard also is the producer for the aforementioned track.



Network Engineer by day, Singer/songwriter by night, Melissa B. is an electric pop/r&b music artist making moves and strides to set herself apart. Creativity with a great music style intertwined with an innovative usage of everday technology, Melissa B. is in a lane of her own. Expressing her passion for the computer science world, Melissa B. vocally breaks down barriers between music and technology for her fans.



