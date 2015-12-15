Popular Binary Options Trading Platform AutoTradingBinary Announces Pavel Abdulov as the Featured Trader for December

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2015 --AutoTradingBinary is pleased to announce the name of Russian trading expert Pavel Abdulov as their featured trader for the month of December. Since the formation of the company in 2012, AutoTradingBinary.com has been instrumental in assisting thousands of investors make automated trading profits. The company currently presents some of the world's best binary options traders representing different trading types for all types of investors.



The month of November has certainly been a special one for Pavel Abdulov. During this month, his portfolio included a total of one hundred and forty-seven binary trades. Interestingly, ninety-eight trades out of these one hundred and forty-seven turned out to be successful. Starting off with an initial balance of $10,000, Abdul managed an eighteen percent increase in his account balance. Initially, his equity curve experienced some fluctuations and a relatively slower growth. However, it swiftly mounted in an upward direction at the later stages of the month.



Talking about Pavel Abdulov and his association with the company, the CEO of AutoTradingBinary Chris Bailey states, "Pavel has been a part of our AutoTradingBinary team for almost five years now. This December, he is our featured trader. He follows a moderate risk approach, and deals with low and medium risk trades. Over the years, he has maintained a very reasonable trading result by using his expert skills, trading methodologies and techniques that he has learned over the years. He usually trades with a trade size of $100."



AutoTradingBinary is an independent platform where the traders can create free accounts, and manage their auto trading accounts with the brokers. The members can choose their strategy and risk profile from a number of available options. Once their account is funded, the traders will see their trades being placed automatically. Simply by logging into their account, the members will be able to follow the progress in real-time.



AutoTradingBinary's featured trader for December Pavel Abdulov's current promotion is available only for the first twenty clients.



Interested traders are requested to visit http://www.autotradingbinary.com/blog/news-promotions/featured-trader-december-pavel-abdulov/



About AutoTradingBinary.com

AutoTradingBinary.com is an independent site offering information to those interested in binary options and the numerous automated trading systems and managed accounts that are available to them.