Popular Binary Options Trading Platform Trades Capital Launches Video Tutorial Series

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2015 --Independent binary options trading platform Trades Capital is pleased to announce the introduction of a comprehensive series of video tutorials. Within its limited lifespan, the company has emerged as a popular online destination amongst the binary options traders for its high-quality trading and educational resources. Trades Capital's primary objective is to help all types of trades in their pursuit towards making a profit. Their new video tutorial series is targeted towards helping traders trade safely and profitably.



The video tutorials from Trades Capital cover all necessary techniques, strategies, and tools for successful trading. There are different modulus for social trading, binary strategies, the economy of binary trading, use of trading tools, and much more. An introductory video series has also been created specifically for the beginners. These videos explain why learning to trade is important for a trader and the diversity of binary options. There is also a tutorial that provides a brief overview of the entire series.



Trades Capital is a trading platform dedicated to helping traders trade successfully regardless of their experience and skill. After signing up for auto trading, the members can opt for any of the three risk profiles depending on their investment strategy. All the funds in this platform are held in segregated accounts, ensuring safety and security of funds. To keep their members' identity and funds safe, Trades Capital deploys the latest SSL technology.



Since its launch, Trades Capital has been extremely serious about their education center that presently comprises of innumerable trading strategies, eBooks, binary courses, fundamental and technical analysis, and much more. Now, with the launch of the video tutorial series, Trades Capital is looking to make a serious difference in the fortune of the binary brokers by providing them a competitive edge over others.



Talking about the just launched video tutorial, Trades Capital's founder and CEO Chris Bailey said, "We wanted to launch this tutorial for a long time and finally it is here. This series has everything you may ever need to know as a binary options trader and yes, there are special video tutorials for the newbies, too."



To find out more about the video tutorial from Trades Capital, please visit https://tradescapital.com/VideoTradingTutorials/



About Trades Capital

Trades Capital has developed an advanced online platform that connects the casual investor to capital markets beyond the borders of the past. This area was considered by many people as a complex market and reserved only for professionals. Trades Capital offers a user-friendly interface, and it takes just a few minutes to master this trading platform.