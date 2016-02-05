Popular Crochet Crafting Causes Price Increase for Classy Catz Craftz Ergonomic Crochet Hook Set

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2016 --Due to the influx of orders, Classy Catz Craftz, a purveyor of crochet sets increases their price on their best product. While the 32 piece Ergonomic Crochet Hook Set has only gone up by $1 the company encourages consumers to grab a set before prices rise again.



Why so popular? It's widely reported that crochet is an activity that has many health benefits. From grandmas to grandkids and everyone in-between crochet is an excellent hobby. Kids can learn to crochet at quite an early age and what better way to get grandma and the kids bonding than to have granny teaching the kids to crochet?



For those that are bed-ridden what better way to pass the time? Nasty, wet weather keeping consumers in the house? They can do some crochet. Waiting in line at the checkout? Do some crochet! Waiting for kettle to boil for that much-needed cup of coffee? I think one can see where this line is going, right?



Crochet challenges hand/eye coordination and helps develop other senses for those who can't see well. The sense of touch in particular is heightened. It's a surefire stress reliever and keeps memory sharp via repetitive motion. That can also have a calming effect on both the body and the brain. Enjoying what one is doing while creating something beautiful is a benefit as well. What could be better if depression looms? Crocheting lowers anxiety and blood pressure according to this link, http://yarnobsession.com/health-benefits-of-crochet/.



It is claimed that those engaged in knitting, crochet, and sewing tend to have almost 50% less decrease in memory loss than their counterparts. So get crocheting! Need a new compact kit with crochet hooks and accessories all in one place? Please click on the link to view beautiful hooks exclusively on Amazon.com.



