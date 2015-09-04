Popular Daily Specials Will Return to AMA Ristorante

Sea Bright, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2015 --In September the children go back to school, summer visitors go back to their homes, and the daily specials return to Ama Ristorante, the Jersey's Shore's most exciting oceanfront dining experience!



Ama Ristorante at Driftwood, 1485 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, is pleased to announce that its popular daily specials will once again be in effect beginning September 8! The oceanfront restaurant, which serves award winning, Tuscan-style cuisine is open to the public year round.



Here are the specials:



-Tuesday – Spaghetti & Meatballs $15 and ½-off Bottles of Wine of our entire Wine Spectator Award Winning List;



-Wednesday - ½-off Pasta and ½-off Select Wines by the Glass, all Wine Spectator award winners;



-Thursday - ½-off Appetizers & ½-off all Cocktails;



-Friday – Prix Fixe - 3 Courses $30 - 5-6 p.m. in bar/lounge and dining room. Bar Only - Happy Hour 5 –7 with $7 specialty cocktails and 1/2 off bar menu;



-Saturday – Prix Fixe – 3 Courses $30 from 5 - 6 p.m.;



-Sunday – Prix Fixe - 3 Courses $30 – All Night! And, No Corkage Fee.



About Ama Ristorante

Ama Ristorante has earned many accolades since opening in September 2012 with the most recent being Second Place for Best Wine List from Monmouth Health and Life Magazine's "Best of Monmouth 2015 poll and its wine list also received the "Award of Excellence" this summer from the Wine Spectator. Ama has been recognized by local and national food reviewers and earned a Zagat rating of 25 (Food), 24 (Decor), 24 (Service). Ama has been named winner of Opentable.com's "Diners' Choice 2015", Tripadvisor's "Certificate of Excellence 2014", has been named "New and Notable Restaurant of 2013" by New Jersey Monthly magazine, and was awarded First Place in the Italian restaurant category in 2013 by the readers of Monmouth Health & Life.



Ama Ristorante - owned by the Stavola family, also owners of Driftwood Cabana Club since 1957 - offers an award-winning menu of both traditional and newly-imagined Tuscan inspired cuisine in a charming, elegant setting reminiscent of a Tuscan seaside estate. The full service bar serves unique and traditional ingredient driven cocktails and the Wine Spectator boutique wine list is filled with rare, premium wines that cannot be found in a retail market.



Regular Hours open for Dinner are Tuesday – Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. Closed Monday. Complimentary Valet parking is provided year round. There is a private dining room with authentic wood-burning fireplace and hand-painted Tuscan landscape that seats up to 60 seated guests. In warmer seasons there is an al fresco dining deck. The restaurant is open year round to the public and offers stunning ocean and sunset river views from its second level perch at the Driftwood Cabana Club location.