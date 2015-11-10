Popular Internet Marketing Tool SEOprofiler Now with White-Label SEO Reports That Work on All Devices and Operating Systems

Staudt, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2015 --Cloud-based SEO tool profiler SEOprofiler has released a new version of their software that enables SEO agencies and freelancers to provide their customers with responsive design SEO reports.



Responsive design makes sure that a web page looks good on a wide range of devices (from desktop computer monitors to mobile phones).



Responsive web design is becoming more important as the amount of mobile traffic now accounts for more than half of total Internet traffic. This trend is so prevalent that Google has begun to boost the ratings of sites that are mobile friendly if the search was made from a mobile device.



With the new white-label SEO reports in responsive design SEO agencies can make sure that their clients can access their reports with any device, from any location, and with any operating system. The reports have no reference to SEOprofiler, and users can use their own logo, their own colors, and their own custom texts.



SEOprofiler offers many powerful search engine optimization tools that help businesses to get higher rankings on Google and other search engines. Users get tools for keyword research, link analysis, link building, result checking, website analytics, web page optimization, social media, and more.



A free trial is available on the company website at SEOprofiler.com. The full version comes with an unconditional 30 day money back guarantee.