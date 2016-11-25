Popular Motivational Speaker's New Book Has Been Selected as Bronze Winner of National Literary Habitat's Book Award

Palm Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2016 --V. Lynn Whitfield, a motivational speaker and the founder of VLW Enterprise, Incorporated, is pleased to announce her new self-help book "The Party's Not Over Until God Says So" has won an award.



The new self-help book, which has been described as inspirational, motivational and honest, has been selected as a Bronze winner of National Literary Habitat's Book Award. It is no surprise to many that V. Lynn Whitfield's new book won the award in the Spirituality-Inspirational category after receiving positive reviews from book reviewers and those that have bought the book to improve their lives.



V. Lynn Whitfield said of the award: "I was delighted to be considered, but to have won it, is overwhelming."



The Party's Not Over Until God Says So, is not just another self-help book, it is a book that was written from personal experience to help people understand that no matter what life throws at you, you can overcome the problems and come out on the other end. Lynn takes you through her personal journey and shares with the reader intimate details of the problems she faced and overcame. The book is not only inspirational, it is also a book that will leave the reader with smiles and tears.



The award-winning book has been described as one of the most important self-help books of 2016, and with all the positive reviews it has received on Amazon, it's no wonder that it continues to receive worldwide acclaim. This book will benefit everyone that wants to achieve more out of life. Its words will encourage those who are currently facing a challenging life and who don't know how to drive through the storms or who are thinking of pulling over to the side and giving up.



Margaree King Mitchell, a renowned author herself, offered this review on Amazon: "love this book! The author is very transparent as she shares her challenges on the journey of life! She doesn't let anything keep her down. She gets right back up and keeps on moving forward. This book is great for anyone going through challenges and is thinking about giving up."



To learn more about "The Party's Not Over Until God Says So" and find out why it has become one of the most talked about self-help books of 2016, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Partys-Not-Over-Until-Says/dp/0996580964



About Lynn Whitfield

V. Lynn Whitfield is the founder of VLW Enterprise, Incorporated, who inspires and encourages people not to quit when faced with the storms of their lives instead to turn those storms into triumphs.



