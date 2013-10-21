Popular Music News Website Accepting New Bloggers & Journalists to Become Contributors

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2013 --Music Talkers is currently expanding its contributor base and is offering fun and exciting opportunities for music fans, bloggers and journalist to become a new contributor on their high traffic music news and artist promotion website.



The website primarily reports on all the latest music news, gossip, technology releases and new music discussions. Becoming a contributor would be an ideal opportunity for any music enthusiast, student or artist who would like to share their own music news.



According to Music Talkers, interested applicants must be well versed on all the latest music topics and be able to construct well written original news stories. These could be re-writes of existing news or stories that may shed the authors own opinions slightly.



All new authors can have their picture and name listed on the news contributor page. Stories will be published along side name and a link back or byline is allowed.



In a statement, Adam Bailey from Music Talkers said



"There are many benefits of becoming a contributor with Music Talkers, its a great way to build an online portfolio of work if you are interested in journalism and writing. In addition, its also an effective way to drive traffic back to your own sites or music.



Becoming an author would allow you to create conversations, in some cases heated debates can emerge from stories and its a fun way to showcase your music views on a worldwide scale. Readers can comment on news pieces at the bottom too".



Stories sent to Music Talkers are visible within minutes on all major search engines in the world. Because Music Talkers is a source of Google News your stories will be distributed almost instantly to thousands of other related websites what use a Google News feed and also sent to any one receiving email alerts. This can be great exposure for your work and an excellent way to establish an author name.



About Music Talkers

Music Talkers is an established news website which also offers artists to upload music and create profiles. The website benefits unsigned musicians offering online visibility in a new way.