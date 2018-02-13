Popular Online Ammunition Store Has Best Pricing on a Large Selection of High-Quality Ammo

Inglewood, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2018 --LAX Ammo offers a number of brands like Winchester, Fiocchi, American Eagle, and Remington. This online ammunition store dedicates themselves to providing only the best quality ammunition for ultra-low prices. With the new California Gun Laws, LAX ammo has made sure to license themselves properly as well as license all of their employees in California and make sure that this law does not affect their out of state customers. They want their online ammunition store to be able to provide their loyal customers all ammunition they need when they need it.



LAX Ammo has a large customer base from all over the nation. With the recent law changes, this online ammunition store is making sure they are valuing their customers' needs and still providing them with the best of quality ammunition at a great price. They take steps to ensure that they are going direct to the dealer's so that they are able to pass the savings to their online ammunition store customers.



When LAX first opened their online ammunition store they originally only provided popular brands but after seeing a growing demand that the industry couldn't keep up with LAX decided to manufacture their own brand of factory new and reloaded ammo. This catapulted LAX into the limelight as a premier online ammunition store that reads into customer wants and needs and does their best to provide exactly that.



About LAX Ammo

LAX Ammo is proud to be based in the United States and in the fact that their online ammunition store manufactures ammo right here in California. By manufacturing their own new and reloaded ammunition for the online ammunition store they are able to offer customers high-quality ammunition, inspected by them, for extra low prices. Cutting out the middleman, but still bringing in the more well-known brands for those that want it.



To learn more, or shop online visit their website http://www.laxammo.com, or visit them to stock up at 234 South Hindry Avenue, Inglewood, California 90301.