Popular PDF to Flash Flipping Book Maker AnyFlip Adds German Language Website

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2016 --AnyFlip has added a new German language website in a bid to expand its non-English user community. Experts believe that this initiative will provide a clearer picture of their product and offer better knowledge of the product for the German users. AnyFlip enables user to convert any printed material into digital format in minutes. It can be used by anyone from business owners to individuals and adds interactivity to the flip books like videos or animation. This software is completely secure and can help in growing productivity through increased efficiency. AnyFlip is available on both Mac & Windows platform.



AnyFlip is a PDF to Flash Flipping Book Maker, which helps their users in converting magazines, brochures, albums etc into a digital format. The software solution comes with a unique 3D page flipping effect. This effect will likely give more practical experience to their readers on both computer and smart phones. The "PDF to Flash Flipping Book Maker" is known to provide fast customer support through its trained representatives.



Anna Lee, Chief Designer of AnyFlip was quoted as saying, "There 30,000 customers spread over 130 countries using our software. Our team is now aiming to diversifying our customer base and reaches more users. For this purpose, we have added German Web Pages to our website to help German native speaker understand and use AnyFlip well. She further added, " According to us, the real growth of the company can be judged by client satisfaction. We constantly aspire to improve our "PDF to Flash Flipping Book Maker" product while providing an excellent client service."



Currently, the company offers digital software solutions. The idea behind adding German Language as an option for their website is to make the popular product more users oriented. Now, users can easily convert their magazines, logos, and reports etc using modern interactive features in their native language.



Interested users can know more about the product and try the digital flipping book maker at http://anyflip.com/.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip is one of the leading technology providers of digital publishing software solutions. They provide secure and reliable hosting service along with digital solutions. "PDF to Flash Flipping Book Maker" is their most recent product which has opened to excellent customer response.