Popular Play and Learn with Me Children's Activity Center Gets New Ownership

Broussard, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2013 --The Broussard, LA area's premier family play facility, Play And Learn With Me, for children 1 to 6 years of age announces a change in ownership. New owners, Connie, Stacey and Kaylyn Perry are a mother, daughter and granddaughter team who have big plans for the children's play center. Stacey Perry was a patron of the play center during its prior ownership. She and her youngest daughter have been attending classes and the Lunch Bunch for two years. Her oldest daughter, Kaylyn, who is currently seeking a degree in Childhood Development, and has a year of prior employment in child care, will be running the day to day activities. Stacey's mother-in-law, Carolyn Richard, a retired elementary school teacher of 35 years will be assisting the trio with Play and Learn's Lunch Bunch mini preschool program.



Currently, Play And Learn With Me offers various Mommy & Me classes, a Lunch Bunch and afternoon play sessions, with Saturdays and Sundays available for private birthday parties. The new team will be maintaining all of the current programs, and expanding to include computer, art, music and movement classes. A new and larger facility will be ready by the end of summer.



The new team of owners took over on June 1st. Play And Learn With Me was originally established by Devyn Roberts in 2008, just before the birth of her first child. While she has fully enjoyed her experience with establishing and operating Play And Learn With Me, her desire to spend more time with her children, especially now that the oldest is coming of school age, led her to ask the Stacey Perry, who was an ongoing customer, if they would be interested in taking over the center. Enthusiastically, Stacey Perry said yes and her daughter and her mother jumped aboard the team.



With a new team of three generations of women, all with experience in child care, the plan is to keep Play And Learn With Me at the forefront of pre-school age services and entertainment in the Broussard, LA area.



Play and Learn With Me will be hosting their open house on June 4, 2013 at 6:00 pm. Families that register for Mommy and Me Classes or Lunch Bunch will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win 4 VIP tickets to the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus.



The Play And Learn With Me website is located at http://www.playandlearnwithme.com



