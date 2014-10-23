Lenexa, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2014 --Popularity of Celect Siding continues to rise in Kansas City. Several weeks ago, Alenco launched Celect Siding in the Kansas City market. “When we launch new products, we always have high expectations and I would say Celect has exceeded those expectations.” (Steve Maxwell Alenco Sales Manager). He goes on to mention there are pockets within the Kansas City metro that have previously prohibited installation of any siding product within the city limits.



The introduction of Celect Siding has caught the attention of towns such as Leawood, Mission and Fairway Kansas. “It’s a very impressive product from the cellular make-up to how it looks on the home. When we install the product, people stop, look and ask questions.” (Alex, Alenco Senior Installer) Celect has had such an impact in the Kansas City metro that Alenco has decided to roll out a more consistent marketing message throughout 2015.



About Alenco

Alenco is a Kansas City based home improvement company that has been offering their services for over 30 years. They have won numerous design and achievement awards, recently named top 550 in by remodeling magazine, and voted one of the Best Places to work in Kansas City 2014.