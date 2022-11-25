Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2022 --Access Elevator, a leader in providing mobility and accessibility products, is proud to offer the sales and installation of porch lifts for users of mobility devices in Chicago, Cudahy, Wausau, Milwaukee, Appleton, Roselle, and the surrounding areas. Porch lifts are a great solution for homes, and the team at Access Elevator can provide homeowners all the details and answer any questions related to installing a porch lift.



There are several reasons why homeowners may want to install a porch lift. One is the space requirements for it, which are much less than a wheelchair ramp. ADA standards are for every inch rise there needs to be 12 inches of run in a wheelchair ramp. This means that just going up six inches requires six feet of linear space, plus an additional five feet of flat space both at the bottom and the top of the ramp. A porch lift has no such requirements.



There are also no changes needed to the home in order to install a porch lift. A basic cement pad needs to be added to ensure that the porch lift is level, and a dedicated power line will need to be run to power the porch lift, but these are easily done without any overhauls to the home.



Porch lifts are safe and can be operated by the mobility device user themselves, allowing them to maintain their independence. And this is perhaps one of the greatest feelings for those using mobility devices, that they can move themselves around without a caregiver or family member assisting them with doing things that others take for granted.



One of the concerns that people have is whether a porch lift will operate in the various weather conditions that we experience in the northern parts of the country. They work very well and can withstand the rigors of being outdoors. With regular maintenance, which the Access Elevator team can readily provide, the porch lift will provide users with years of faithful service.



Access Elevator knows that independence and mobility are important aspects of living. By providing several different models of porch lifts, Access Elevator seeks to give easy access no matter what the unique requirements are.



