Port St Lucie Real Estate Investors Association Announces March 6th Monthly Investment Club Meeting

Engaging the interest of small business owners, real estate investors and entrepreneurs, the Port St Lucie Real Estate Investors Association (PSL REIA) announces its next Investment Club meeting on March 6th. The monthly Port St Lucie Investment Club meeting makes use of roundtable conversations about current market opportunities and gives invaluable education by way of open discussions. The meeting of the minds is regularly held on the first Thursday of each month and discusses investment strategies and industry related solutions regarding real estate.



Tom Krol, Founder of PSL REIA said of the investment club, “Our meetings are a great place to meet real estate investors, brokers, agents and even lenders. We also have landlords that join us. It’s intriguing to listen to joint venture and money partners speak with wholesalers and discuss market trends. “There’s no pressure, it’s just exceptional business minds coming together with people who want to know more about the business of real estate entrepreneurship.”



Discussions include information regarding setting up entities, minimizing taxes, making offers, lead generation and website traffic, captures and sales. Hoping to impart strategic information about fine-tuning one’s business methods the “mastermind group format” allows for exceptional networking opportunities that not only grow businesses but investment portfolios as well.



The Port St Lucie Investment Club meetings are held on the first Thursday of each month at Springhill Suites Marriott. Club meetings are held in the hotel’s Banquet Hall. The address is 2000 NW Courtyard Circle, Port St Lucie, Florida 34986. (Easily found right off I-95 at Exit 121). The March 6th meeting will begin at 6 p.m.



About Port St Lucie Real Estate Investors Association

Port St Lucie Real Estate Investors Association was founded by Tom Krol who is an active investor and full-time wholesaler. Krol’s vision for the association is to allow investors and entrepreneurs to have a networking forum where they can share the wealth of their experience. Focused on being an information hub for investors of all levels, the association seeks to inform small business owners about what is currently working in marketing automation.



For more information visit http://www.meetup.com/Port-Saint-Lucie-Real-Estate-Investing-Association-Meetup/.



