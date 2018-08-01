Porta-King Building Systems Provides Affordable Security & Guard Booths for Any Facility

Earth City, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2018 --Porta-King guard booths provide reliable security at an affordable price. Designed to be safe and comfortable for security personnel in any industry, the structures Porta-King manufactures are easy to install with minimal disruption. All guard booths are customizable, with features that include ballistic rated materials, high security locks or access control devices, roll down shutters, and exterior lighting. Porta-King's ballistic rated walls consist of a solid sheet of steel void of seams to eliminate any zones of weakness. To keep staff comfortable, guard booths can be climate controlled or installed with factory plumbed restrooms. Each structure is designed to provide top-level security quickly at a price that keeps businesses within budget.



Two projects demonstrate the versatility and dependability of portable security structures. Porta-King recently custom designed security booths for the Newark Housing Authority in New Jersey. The buildings the housing authority had previously usd had no ballistic rating, whereas the security booths provided by Porta-King provided a level IV ballistic rating. These booths gave guards a secure location, allowing them to monitor the property comfortably 24 hours a day. Another recent project improved security at a major transportation hub, Boston's South Station. Top officials there knew that security was a top concern, but they also had time and space considerations. With limited access for both equipment and personnel, officials needed a solution that would give them a working security booth without hindering the thousands of commuters passing through each day. Porta-King provided that with a guard building that was installed in only two days. As Vice President Gregg Pearlstone states, "Porta-King can ship guard buildings directly to the site completely assembled, which eliminates the considerable down time required for conventional construction. As a custom manufacturer, Porta-King can create guard booths that meet your needs for both form and function."



