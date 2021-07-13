Portabella Mushroom Sandwich Is Perfect for Plant-Forward Grilling

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2021 --Growing tired of hotdogs and hamburgers on the grill? A portabella mushroom is a great plant-forward, hearty option for a backyard barbeque.



"The portabella mushroom has a nice meaty texture, and is often used in place of a steak or other meats in vegan or vegetarian dishes," said Josh Broadbent, executive sous chef for Intermountain Healthcare. "Just be sure to remove the gills with a spoon before putting the mushroom on the grill. Otherwise, it will stick to the grill and have a muddy flavor."



In addition to being low in calories and fat, mushrooms contribute fiber and various nutrients to one's diet. Most notably, mushrooms contain a wide array of phytonutrients that, in animal studies, have shown to protect against some cancers and inflammation in the body.



The portabella mushroom sandwich is topped with grilled red bell pepper, provolone cheese, and balsamic aioli for a smoky, rich flavor, and served on whole-grain wheat ciabatta bread.



Here's the recipe:



Ingredients:

Grilled Portabella Mushroom

5 each Large Portabella Mushroom



Marinade

1 1/2 cups Olive Oil

2 tbsp Balsamic Vinegar

1 tbsp Worcestershire Sauce

1 tsp Salt Kosher

1 1/4 tsp Black Pepper, Ground Fresh

3/4 cups Fresh Rosemary, Minced



Balsamic Aioli

3 1/4 tbsp Mayonnaise

2 1/2 tsp Balsamic Vinegar

2 1/2 tsp Garlic, Minced



Accompaniments

1 each Red Bell Pepper, Grilled, Sliced

5 each Provolone Cheese Slices

1 cup Spinach

5 each Ciabatta Bun, Wheat



Preparation:



Balsamic Aioli

Combine all ingredients and hold cold



Sandwich Toppings

Cook the red bell pepper on the grill until a small amount of char appears on the outside.

Allow the pepper to cool and slice into strips



Portabella Mushroom

Using a spoon, clean out the gills of the mushroom and wash thoroughly.

Place into a large baking dish; cap side down, gill side up

Combine ingredients for the marinade (except for the rosemary) in a blender.

Pour the marinade over the top of the mushrooms so each gets a small amount in the bowl of the cap.

Sprinkle the fresh rosemary over the top.

Cover with plastic wrap.

Allow to marinate at least 30 min. or up to 3 hours.

Preheat grill to 425F.

Once mushroom has marinated – cook on the grill for approx. 6 min each side



Plate Assembly:

Once the Mushroom has been cooked, place a small amount of the pepper inside each of the mushroom caps. Place one piece of cheese per mushroom and allow it to melt. Spread a small amount of the aioli on each side of the ciabatta bun. Place the mushroom on the bottom half of the bun and top with spinach – place the top half on and serve.



Nutritional Information:

Yields five servings

610 Calories/ 790 mg Sodium/ 40% Cal/Fat



For more information, go to Intermountain LiVe Well.



