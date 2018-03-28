Portable Bluetooth Speakers That Sound Amazing

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2018 --Bluetooth speakers are a great choice for outdoor parties. Getting rid of the restrictions of various cables, wireless Bluetooth speakers are designed to take music where no other sound system can go. However, there are a lot of Bluetooth speakers to choose from. When picking the right one for an outdoor party, consider these elements: volume, sound, size and durability. Here are 4 Bluetooth speakers that are worth taking a look at.



#1 Samsung Level Box Mini Bluetooth Wireless Speaker with NFC



The Samsung Level Box Mini wireless speaker packs big sound quality and performance into a slim, sleek form factor. Stash the Level Box Mini in a backpack, purse or pocket and become the life of the party. Just tap an NFC-enabled Smartphone device to the Level Box Mini and turn up the fun. Right now the Level Box Mini is on sale for 65% off on Yugster Daily Deals.



A combination of A2DP wireless streaming technology and built-in Samsung SoundAlive equalization give the Level Box Mini surprisingly bold, clear sound with bass resonance and range comparable to many larger speakers.



#2 UE BOOM 2



With the UE Boom and UE Megaboom apps being updated, a new feature called PartyUp was introduced. PartyUp allows you to corral dozens of nearby UE speakers. The company says "more than 50" can be connected wirelessly to play the same music in sync. Set up is simple, even if speakers are powered down. Just drag a speaker up into the main area of the app screen to add it to a "party" and drag it back down to remove it.



This one feature alone makes UE Boom speakers a great choice for parties. Place a speaker in every area of the party making sure that everyone can hear the music no matter where they are.



#3 JBL Arena 130 loudspeakers



Just because they sound amazing doesn't mean they're beyond out of price range– with their 7-inch polycellulose woofer and M2 Master ReferenceMonitor-inspired waveguide, the JBL Arena 130 loudspeakers might well be the best thing meant to be placed on bookshelves since, well, books.



#4 Big Blue Party Indoor-Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker



Brookstone's Big Blue speaker brings a clean and attractive design, to both desktop and ultra-portable sound systems. Designed for outdoor or indoor use, the Big Blue is water resistant, and resembles a futuristic reactor core, seen in an action movie.



Unlike other portable speakers, the Big Blue is designed with high-quality metal, weighing just less than 12 pounds. Four specifically angled speaker drivers produce a compelling 360 degree sound – perfect for parties.



#5 ION Audio Party Rocker Plus (50W)



The Ion Audio Party Rocker is one of the best-rated party speakers on the market. Bluetooth compatibility allows for simple streaming of audio, wirelessly. The Ion Audio Party Rocker also provides another interesting Ion Audio Party Rocker Live Bluetooth Speaker with Party Lights and App Control feature for a fun party atmosphere. It changes colors and patterns to the sound and beat of your track.



There are a lot of great options to consider. No matter which one is chosen, just make sure the music is on point and any party will be a success.



