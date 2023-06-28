Mount Vernon, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2023 --A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies, the industry leader in providing quality eco-friendly detergents to keep commercial, industrial, and recreational equipment and facilities clean, is pleased to work with one of the leaders in pressure washers and power washers: Landa pressure washers in Kearny, NJ, Queens, Mt. Vernon, Newburgh, Brooklyn, NY, and the surrounding areas. Landa pressure washers will serve users for many years, and all it takes is a call to the A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies team to learn more.



There are a number of options that are fully built and ready to use, they just need to be connected to a water supply. These have the motor in place with a fuel tank, and are on wheels for easy moving around while users work. They can also be easily transported from job site to job site, allowing users to take the cleaning power to where it is needed.



They also have larger systems that are fully designed and ready to clean and are mounted on a trailer. These feature water tanks with them so users don't even need to worry about having a water supply where users need them. These are great options when moving the item to be cleaned just isn't feasible. These make great ways to start a mobile pressure washing business as well.



Along with the pre-designed options that Landa pressure washers offer, clients can also design their own pressure washing setup. With this in mind, users can custom build a permanent installation for pressure washing or power washing if they add a hot water heater, or they can even make their own portable pressure or power washing setup. While gas and diesel options are available for most applications, they also feature some all-electric pressure washers that provide additional cleaning options for any setup.



