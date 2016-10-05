Portable, Smart Back-Up Camera to Be Launched on Indiegogo

Port Stanley, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2016 --Canadian inventor and 4Sight Systems founder Renny Whipp has finalized the prototype for a totally portable, smart, rear view camera system that uses a tablet or smartphone to view what the camera sees. Cleverly named Hindsight, the easy to install backup camera is to be launched on crowdfunding platform Indiegogo on October 15, 2016.



Unlike any other backup camera currently on the market, Hindsight can be easily and securely installed on the rear of any vehicle, where it stays unless the user decides to release it and use it elsewhere. The camera's view is streamed straight to the user's smart device by way of a free app that is downloaded; all data is fully encrypted for security on its own unique and independent WiFi network.



Once Hindsight is in place, the user has a high-definition dashboard view of the rear of their vehicle. Hindsight is equally suitable for buses, RVs, transport trucks, or heavy farm equipment, increasing safety in situations where large vehicles need to be maneuvered. An adjustable visual ladder on the screen aids drivers in reversing and an on-screen line tool is provided for backing up in tight situations, such as when attaching a trailer to a vehicle.



The base of Hindsight is held securely in place with eight, high-strength neodymium magnets coupled with a specially formulated adhesive pad of Super-Sticky polyurethane, making it as solid as if it were bolted down. Yet it is easily released at the slide of a switch, making it perfect to use elsewhere, such as for home security or for use in a store.



Features include:



- 1080p high def video

- Ultrasonic sensor to alert the driver of obstructions in the road

- Tough, completely waterproof and dust proof

- Onboard battery that lasts for months under normal usage, and is easily recharged through a micro-USB port.

- Installs in seconds and simple to use

- No wires, tools, or drilling required

- App allows complete control of the camera system from up to 100 feet away from the actual device.



The team has been working on Hindsight since early 2014, having recognized a need for easy to install, portable, rear view cameras. Currently, only about 25% of vehicles on the road have a built-in camera. After market units are typically complicated to install and since they need to be bolted in place and wired to a power source, they are not then conducive to being moved. Hindsight looks set to be the solution.



Go to http://www.4sightsystems.org for complete information on the Indiegogo Campaign.



Support Hindsight on Facebook, Twitter and Tumblr.



About 4Sight Systems

CEO and Founder of 4Sight Systems Dr. Renny Whipp leads a team of Engineers and Designers from North America, Canada and the U.K. A passionate team of problem solvers, they seek to make the world a better place with their innovative ideas surrounding technology.