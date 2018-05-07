Portland Artist Phyllis Trowbridge Exhibits Her Latest Landscape Paintings

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2018 --Michael Parsons Fine Art has opened an exclusive exhibition featuring Portland artist Phyllis Trowbridge, on view until June 13th. The exhibition features over a dozen of Trowbridge's highly regarded plein air oil paintings together with a selection of drawings.



Trowbridge's paintings reflect the sights, sounds, and visceral experience of the natural Northwest. She works plein air all year round, often returning to the same location several times to create a final piece. Her imagery depicts the light and atmosphere of the outdoors and the transitory character of its changing moods and weather.



"In this exhibition Trowbridge pushes beyond the predictable into new ideas and perceptions to create fresh interpretations that express the beauty in nature. We are delighted to present this second exhibition of her work with the gallery," said Michael Parsons.



Opening reception: Saturday, May 12, 1:30-3:00 pm



Artist talk and reception: Saturday, June 2, 1:30-3:00 pm - Phyllis Trowbridge will speak at 2:00 pm



Location:

Michael Parsons Fine Art, 716 SW Madison, Portland, OR 97205

Hours: Wed-Sat 12-5 pm or by appointment.



About Phyllis Trowbridge

Phyllis Trowbridge received her M.F.A. in Painting, from the American University in Washington, DC in 1990 and a BA in studio art from the Hamilton College in Clinton, NY.



http://phyllistrowbridge.com/biography



About Michael Parsons Fine Art

Michael Parsons Fine Art was founded in May 2013. The gallery specializes in historic Northwest art but also shows fine American and European paintings. They represent leading contemporary artists and a number of legendary Northwest artist's estates.



http://www.michaelparsonsfineart.com



For more information or to speak with Phyllis Trowbridge, please email adrian@ookii.company.