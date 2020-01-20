Portland Digital Marketing Agency Adds Online Reputation Management to Offerings

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2020 --Oregon Web Solutions, a locally owned and operated digital marketing agency, is delighted to announce the launch of their new online reputation management service. Online reputation management is becoming a critical component for any business today regardless of whether they offer a product or service. Virtually every prospective customer can and most likely will perform a quick online search of your company name and the results of that search will weigh heavily on their decision to do business with you or not.



Unfortunately, the reality is that the majority of people who have a good experience with a company will rarely be driven to write a positive review, but should their experience be negative, the first thing they will do is write a bad review. Negative reviews can be catastrophic for a company and can be a huge roadblock to future success.



Oregon Web Solutions, never enter any sector of the industry without a structured, well thought out plan, which is why they have an excellent reputation within the industry. They have developed a system that encourages satisfied customers to leave positive reviews, and in essence, deliver the best marketing possible for any company. When a company has hundreds or even thousands of genuine positive reviews, it inspires confidence with potential new clients and helps to drive the business forward.



"At Oregon Web Solutions, we are always looking for ways to make help small business owners market and promote their business better," said Seth Morrisey, president and co-founder of Oregon Web Solutions. "Over the last decade, online reputation management has emerged as one of the most overlooked aspects of online marketing and promotion. I'm excited to announce that we've partnered with BirdEye to offer turnkey online reputation management services for small businesses."



