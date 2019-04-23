Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2019 --Portland gifting company, With Love from PDX, is driving the local economy through an exclusive partnership with local artisans and brands across the city.



With Love from PDX is a gifting company that offers locally made goods in curated boxes. The company offers a variety of gift boxes featuring coffee and culinary delights from much loved local brands and sensuous and snackable treats to help busy entrepreneurs, corporations and everyday customers curate gifts for special occasions.



But that's not all. Those who have a creative spark and the time to spare can create their own gift boxes. These customers can choose from a range of unique gifts such as clover infusion bath soak, themed coasters, wine sets, body sprays and mint cocoa mix.



With the popularity of e-commerce, there are several companies offering a concept similar to With Love from PDX; however, this Portland Oregon company is one of the few that deals exclusively with local artisans and brands.



The company was established in 2015 by Portland native Inger McDowell- Hartye motivated by her passion for community and a desire to offer Portland's best brands and artisan goods. Now four years later, With Love from PDX supports over 75 local small business. The company has also built a reputation for curating high-quality goods. One customer summed up her overall experience. Brenda W. said: "I just put together my own gift box for a family member who lives out of town. With Love made the process incredibly easy! I love the featured products - Pinkletons, Portland Roasting, Steven Smith teas...so good. The prices are surprisingly affordable. Will definitely come back to With Love, From PDX for more of my gift giving needs throughout the year."



To simplify gift giving for special occasions, With Love from PDX recently launched their first signature collection in time for Mother's Day. The 'With Love' gift box features hand-selected eco-friendly, beauty and wellness products that will delight even the pickiest mom.



With Love from PDX gift boxes are unique and affordable with prices starting from as low as $40. From now until May 10, shoppers can access a 10% discount on all gift boxes. For further information, visit withlovefrompdx.com.



About With Love, from PDX

With Love, From PDX curates bespoke gift boxes with locally-made goods and product for life's special occasions. The company offers handwritten notes in each curated gifts and also customers have the option to build-a-box from selected items on the website and have it shipped directly to recipients.



