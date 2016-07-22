POSH Launches Luxurious Charging Cable on Indiegogo

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2016 --PÖSH has announced the launch of their luxurious new charging cable, which they say is the most exquisite charging cable available today. With a lightning connector for Apple mobile devices and micro-USB for computers, the deluxe cable is available in a range of colors, with plans to release more color options as PÖSH reaches their Indiegogo stretch goals.



The PÖSH charging cable is different from other similar products because its maximum current is 2.4 A, as opposed to the standard 1 A of other cables. The minimalist, streamlined design is tough and durable; the head and tip of the cable are encased in premium metal alloy and the cable itself is lozenge shaped for ease of use and handling. Despite the manufacturing costs being higher than those of its competitors, the PÖSH cable comes with a lifetime warranty and is currently available at a low price. As an early bird deal, PÖSH is offering their charging cable for $12; the cost of a charging cable is less if three or more cables are bought at the same time.



Devised to sync and charge mobile devices, a PÖSH charging cable can be chosen in a color from the Pastels Collection or the Blacks Collection. The Blacks Collection includes Mist Silver, Space Gray, Absolute Black, Mist Gold, Rose Gold, and Dark Navy. The Pastels Collection currently encompasses Rose Quartz, Mint Green, Lavender Fog, Melon Orange, Bitter Lime, and Limpet Shell (glacial blue).



The cable is currently one meter long, but PÖSH has plans to make more versions of their charging cable as they reach their stretch goals on Indiegogo.



- A two-meter version will be unlocked at 45K

- A USB Type-C connector will be unlocked at 60K

- New colors will be unlocked each time a further 10K is reached

- A 20 cm version will be unlocked at 120K



Shipping of the product is due to take place in November 2016. Every cable comes with a PÖSH leather cable wrap with an embossed logo, which wraps around the cable to prevent it from getting tangled or knotted during storage.



About PÖSH

Originally a supplier of OEM products, PÖSH decided that 2016 would be the year that they would create a product that would make a difference to the electronic industry. They feel that they have achieved their aim of creating an exquisite product that is effective without compromising on functionality and quality. The cable has received FCC and CE certification and is RoHS compliant. More information is available on the crowdfunding site, Indiegogo.