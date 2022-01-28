Posh New Self Storage Property to Offer Secure Storage Solutions to Greenway Plaza, Upper Kirby, and River Oaks Residents

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2022 --Amazing Spaces® Storage Centers, Houston area's premiere provider of personal, business, and wine storage, has broken ground on the company's 6th storage property. The company's newest property will be conveniently located at the intersection of Buffalo Speedway and the Southwest Freeway. This luxurious storage property will continue the company's legacy of creating remarkable storage experiences.



"We believe in providing the cleanest, most secure, and amazing storage solutions to our clients," says Scott Tautenhahn, President of Amazing Spaces. "We put great care into even the smallest of details to ensure every facet of our clients' stay lives up to our standard of excellence." Amazing Spaces award-winning storage properties are known for their distinct ski-lodge look, superior security elements, and unparalleled customer service.



The boutique properties feature an array of amenities, including tamperproof security alarms on every storage unit, 24/7 alarm monitoring, digital security cameras, covered drive-thru unloading/loading zones, easy-to-navigate hallways, individually ventilated climate controlled units, complementary conference room with Wi-Fi, revolutionary wine storage, as well as stunning retail center with a comprehensive inventory of moving supplies. "Most people need storage during a stressful time in their lives," explains Tautenhahn. "We aim to infuse as much 'amazing' as possible into their experience and create calming stability in what is so often a chaotic time."



About Amazing Spaces

Amazing Spaces has been a leading provider of high-quality storage solutions for residents of Houston and surrounding localities since 1998. Amazing Spaces is ranked in the top 100 National Operators and is the elite choice in storage for neighborhoods throughout the Houston area. The upscale storage properties offer contemporary solutions for self-storage, wine storage, RV and boat storage, packing and moving supplies, and more. Find out more details or rent a space online at AmazingSpaces.net.