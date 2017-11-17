Positive Coaching Alliance and Schedule Any Lesson Collaborate to Help Private Coaches Earn More Money

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2017 --The private coaching and instruction sector has undergone tremendous growth over the past decade. One-on-one training can provide a competitive advantage, enhanced skills and even prevent injuries through incorporating proper mechanics and sensible training regimens. With this growth, private instructors are looking for ways to promote their services, attract new clients and generate income. Parents and lesson takers are tasked with finding qualified instructors that are the right fit for their specific needs.



A new affiliation between Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA) and Schedule Any Lesson, a national online directory and turnkey marketing and technology platform for private instructors, aims to increase access to quality coaching across the country while helping private instructors and coaches generate more earnings and keep the money they earn.



PCA, a national nonprofit organization with the mission of improving the culture of youth and high school sports, offers resources for youth and high school coaches, parents, administrators and student-athletes designed to develop "Better Athletes, Better People."



"Based on its mission and founding principles, aligning with PCA is a wonderful opportunity to support our coaches and those seeking private instruction in ways that aren't currently available", says Mark Tilson, Chief Commercial Officer of Schedule Any Lesson. "PCA and Schedule Any Lesson share a belief in our fiduciary responsibility to help our coaches be successful in their efforts to be positive, impactful instructors."



"Improving the resources available to coaches and sports parents is our top priority", said Jason Sacks, PCA's National Director of Business Development. "That's why we are excited to team up with Schedule Any Lesson and help introduce their platform to the youth and high school sports community. This will help us continue to improve the overall culture of youth and high school sports."



About PCA

Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA) develops BETTER ATHLETES, BETTER PEOPLE through resources for youth and high school sports coaches, parents, administrators and student-athletes. In addition to 1,500+ free audio-video and printable tips and tools at PCA Development Zone, PCA has partnered with roughly 3,500 schools and youth sports organizations nationwide to deliver live group workshops, online courses and books by PCA Founder Jim Thompson that help those involved in youth and high school sports create a positive, character-building youth sports culture.



PCA resources, which have reached more than 8.6 million youth, strive to transform high school and youth sports into a Development ZoneTM culture, where the goal is to develop Better Athletes, Better People and the following become the prevailing models in youth and high school sports:



- The Double-Goal Coach®, who strives to win while also pursuing the more important goal of teaching life lessons through sports



- The Second-Goal Parent®, who concentrates on life lessons, while letting coaches and athletes focus on competing



- The Triple-Impact Competitor®, who strives to impact sport on three levels by improving oneself, teammates and the game as a whole.



PCA gains support from a National Advisory Board, including National Spokesperson and 11-time NBA Champion Coach Phil Jackson, and many other top coaches, athletes, organization leaders and academics who share PCA's mission.



About Schedule Any Lesson

Founded on the core belief that teachers, coaches and instructors are the backbone of America and that they are severely underpaid, Schedule Any Lesson helps private instructors earn more money and keep the money they earn. The Schedule Any Lesson platform includes five categories of instructors: Sports, Education, Fitness & Training, Music and Dance.



Schedule Any Lesson offers a turnkey technology, marketing and business development solution for instructors so that they can focus on providing lessons and making money.



Instructors receive their own custom designed website, site hosting and a personalized direct access URL to use in all their marketing efforts. Instructors are featured on Schedule Any Lesson's national/local online directory that generates direct introductions to prospective lesson takers. Unlike competing private instruction sites, Schedule Any Lesson never charges the consumer a fee to use the service and never retains a percentage of the lesson fees from the instructor.



Instead, Schedule Any Lesson is introducing their innovative solution-based services for only $79.99 per year or $8.99 per month, with no other charges and retaining no portion of the lesson fees. Instructors receive a comprehensive technology, marketing and business development solution and keep 100% of their hard-earned money.



