Positive Internet Marketing Ltd Reveals How to Avoid Google Penalties with SEO Services in Scotland

Perth, Scotland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2015 --Search Engine Optimisation, or SEO, has been a growing business around world but for the UK based marketing agency, Positive Internet Marketing ltd, ranking high in the Google search engine has some critical factors to consider. Even for local businesses in Scotland, SEO Services are now more sought after as the competition to be seen online grows. How easy customers can find a service or product online directly influences how a business can grow there and the agency has shared a list of factors that business owners should consider if they want to do well in Google.



The online marketing agency is headed by Nick Arthur, a Certified Inbound Marketing Professional. He has been in the business for a good 7 years and has focused on building strong relationship between their clients and their customers, building authority and gaining their trust. It is in this practice and not just buying traffic or using shady marketing strategies that gave Nick Arthur and his agency the credibility for this topic. With his expertise and experience in the subject, he has studied the search engine giant's penalty algorithm and have gathered sufficient data to come up with a list of factors that affect Google's Penalties for any online business or website. Any website that does get penalised by Google will result in getting a lower ranking, or worse, not be ranked at all; resulting in low or zero visibility for potential customers. The agency has since shared this information and offers further assistance through their services.



For more detailed info, you can visit http://www.positiveinternetmarketing.co.uk/seo/



Available on the company's blog, http://www.positiveinternetmarketing.co.uk/how-to-avoid-google-penalties-10-on-site-seo-tips, the list contains a run through the factors that affect SEO ranking and how any internet marketer can improve or protect their SEO marketing plans. The list more so acts as a guide for online marketers or even a savvy business that wants to be visible online. The guide includes a discussion on having quality content aimed for humans, social media buttons for quick sharing, proper meta description, outbound links to authority sites, improving stickiness by suggesting related articles, and many other critical factors.



