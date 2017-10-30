PositiveSingles.com Acquired the HIV Dating Site PozMatch.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2017 --In order to provide its members with better dating service, PositiveSingles.com, the world's premier and largest online dating website for people infected with a sexually transmitted disease (STD), is proud to announce that it has acquired PozMatch.com, an online dating website focused on the HIV community.



"Founded in 1998, PozMatch.com is one of the oldest online HIV dating sites," explained Suny Smith, PositiveSingles.com spokesperson. "There is a high degree of synergy between PozMatch and PositiveSingles in terms of both company's goals and business practices. Each site's active community of singles also share the same desires and values, specifically to participate in an open and welcoming environment where they can meet other like-minded singles and explore a variety of relationship options."



PositiveSingles.com has acquired the PozMatch.com domain and trademarks. Free to join, PozMatch.com has been bringing hearts together since 1998. The online dating website is an all-inclusive HIV community with a welcoming environment for anyone regardless of sexual orientation, race, religion or gender. It was founded to help people who are infected with the HIV and other STD virus to meet and get to know others for friendship, companionship and love. Connecting people from all walks of life, the website enables interesting and available singles to find that special someone to share the rest of their life with.



PositiveSingles.com is the number one HIV dating community with over 200,000 HIV positive members from around the globe. The industry leading website provides more security and a better dating service for singles with HIV. PositiveSingles.com members can meet and connect with other STD positive singles anywhere in the world through its website, the PositiveSingles' app that is available for iOS and Android devices, or AppleWatch.



Founded in 2002 and with more than 1,288,000 registered members around the world, PositiveSingles.com is the world's largest HIV and other STD dating website for singles with any sexually transmitted disease. With a concern for its members' privacy that exceeds many other HIV dating sites, PositiveSingles.com's vision is to provide a safe and supportive community where its members can connect with others, find support and relevant information, be motivated and uplifted, enjoy safely dating with a sexually transmitted disease, and potentially discover love.



