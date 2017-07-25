PositiveSingles.com Improves the Tinder-Like Feature "Spark" on Its STD Dating App to Avoid Casual Hookups

Vaughan, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2017 --Tinder's "Swipe" feature is very popular among dating apps which allow users to like or dislike the profile according to the picture they browse. It is a quick and efficient matchmaking feature. PositiveSingles' "Spark" feature is similar to Tinder's "Swipe" feature which gives STD users the ability to browse the profile pictures of their potential matches and swipe left or right to like or not. To avoid the casual hookups with the "Spark" feature, the STD dating website PositiveSingles.com redesigned their Tinder-like feature "Spark" on its STD dating app. The newly designed "Spark" feature on its STD dating app lets users learn more by displaying their potential matches' basic information like age and the type of STDs below the pictures.



Although Tinder is more exclusive to matching people with those who have similar social interests, they are not so much an app for matching those with similar dating interests or situations. STD users on Tinder will find it difficult to locate other STD users in their area who are interested in dating. PositiveSingles has combined the best of both worlds by allowing their STD members to locate other STD members interested in dating and to be able to screen their information more easily and quickly. Users on the STD dating app can now quickly see basic details about their potential matches like age, the type of STD living with, and about me information. This will save users time from having to go to each individual profile page to find that member's basic information.



"The Spark feature is very helpful for our users to find their new match quickly," Suny, the spokesperson for PositiveSingles stated. "But we want to give more information to our members before they make the decision, it's more serious. Our user wants a serious relationship instead of a casual hookup," the Suny added.



PositiveSingles app is the largest dating and support app for people who are living with herpes, HPV, HIV and other STDs. PositiveSingles is constantly adding and improving new features on the dating app to help its members find other matches who want a long-term relationship. PositiveSingles' dating app is available for both iOS and Android smartphones on Apple Store and Google Play Store.



PositiveSingles.com is the best, largest, completely anonymous and most trusted online dating site for people with Herpes, HPV, HIV / AIDS and other STDs in the world. The site is dedicated to providing a positive community where members can discover love, support, and hope. The company empowers people to enjoy STD dating in a safe and welcoming environment.



