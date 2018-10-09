Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2018 --On Oct. 20st and 21nd, the vibe will be a whole lot more positive in Los Angeles. At least, that is the goal of the organizers of the third annual Positivity Summit.



The first two Summits were held in New York City and New Jersey.



The two-day event which focuses on self-development and volunteerism is the brainchild of internationally known author, speaker, and coach, Cornell Thomas. He decided a few years back to step up and do something about the too-prevalent culture of divisiveness and negativity in the media, on social and digital channels, and in society overall.



"The Positivity Summit is not just a "one and done event." It's a movement. It is intended to empower and inspire people who want to take a leadership role and be a positive force for change in our world," said Thomas.



And Thomas says he is especially optimistic that the mission of the Summit will further take hold as its relevance is especially timely. In a recent Gallup poll, 77 percent of Americans said they see the country as "greatly divided when it comes to the most important values."



Day One of the Summit kicks off with the popular Speaker Slam – whereby attendees share a two-minute story in front of Thomas and Silicon Valley Communications Coach, Tim Fortescue, who offer feedback on how to take the presentation to the next level. Participants also receive a recording for future use. Throughout the morning and afternoon, attendees attend interactive workshops with nationally known motivational and inspirational speakers and business coaches on self-development, building a business, becoming a more effective public speaker and more. Speakers include:



Danielle Martin Author, Athlete, Model, TV personality

Kira Karlstron – Artist, Dancer, Survivor, Pro Basketball player

BJ the Dreamer - TV host, Author, Carpool Karaoke producer

Joseph Fauria - Former NFL player, Podcast host, TV personality



Day Two of the Summit puts the power of change into action with a day of volunteerism in downtown Los Angeles. Attendees with participating in a variety of outreach activities to the homeless and hungry as well as take on clean-up projects in challenged areas.



"Day Two is all about walking the talk of the day before," said Cornell. "We'll hit the streets to help change lives for the better and be sure attendees leave feeling energized to make a difference in their own communities."



The Summit is limited to 150 with spots filling quickly. Sponsorships are still being accepted.



To register or find out more, visit the Positivity Summit www.cornell-thomas.com.



For More Information or to Schedule an interview with Positivity Summit Founder, Cornell Thomas, contact: cthomas@cornell-thomas.com or 973-222-7575.