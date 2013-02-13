Potential Gainers in Today's Trading Session: (NASDAQ: GOOG), (NYSE: GE)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2013 --Google Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) traded in the range of $779.97 and $785.27 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $780.13 and is at $782.02, up 0.17 percent from its previous close of $780.70. Google has traded 778K shares so far and its MACD chart shows bullish trend. The stock may go as high as $787.14 level in the coming trading sessions. Google’s first support level is at $777.18. The company stock traded in the range of $556.52 and $787.90 in the past 52 weeks.



Google is based out of California and offers online advertising services. It also provides various other services such as online search and email.



Find out more on GOOG here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=GOOG



General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) stock is at $23.27, up 3.04 percent from its previous close of $22.58. The stock opened the session at $23.09 and touched its highest price point at $23.44. General Electric stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $23.04. The stock is likely to maintain its bullish trend in the near term and medium term. General Electric stock may touch $23.55 level in the coming trading sessions.



The company sold its stake in NBC to Comcast. The deal is expected to be worth $16.7 billion.



Find out where GE could be headed by getting the full trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=GE



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