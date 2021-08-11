Pout Perfect: Using Lip Fillers to Achieve Beautiful Lips

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2021 --As a qualified aesthetic physician, Dr. Rozmin Kamani uses hyaluronic acid dermal fillers to augment lips and help patients achieve a look that's fresh and natural. But dermal fillers can do so much more.



Lip fillers are made of hyaluronic acid, a carbohydrate (sugar derivative) that occurs naturally in the body. It bonds to water—each molecule can hold thousands of times its weight. The result is that features that appear shrunken, diminished, or thin can be plumped up.



Besides shaping and volumizing the lips, dermal fillers can be administered to areas like nasolabial folds, marionette lines, and cheekbones. They can even be used under the eye, temples, and cheeks—places where volume loss can cause features to look shrunken or diminished.



Before undertaking a procedure like lip fillers, a personal assessment is necessary. Dr. Kamani works one-on-one to understand needs and treatment goals. Factors like age, skin quality, facial features, and even diet and lifestyle need to be considered to deliver results that look outstanding and natural.



This is also the time to discuss goals with the physician. Pictures can be provided for reference to come up with treatment goals. All patients are provided with a numbing gel to make the injection process more comfortable. The treated area is then mapped, and injections are strategically administered. The number of injections will depend on the surface, volume, and goals of the treated area.



A typical session lasts between 30 to 60 minutes. After that, it's entirely reasonable to return to normal activities, although there may be a bit of redness or swelling, which can be managed using ice.



The filler will settle over the next 30 days. Results typically last 10-12 months. Learn more about how dermal fillers can create lips that are more beautiful and shapely—or restore volume around the face.



About Dr. Roz Kamani

Dr. Roz Kamani has been a respected expert in Medical Aesthetics for over thirteen years. Her Kitsilano-based skin care clinic offers many sought-after treatments and procedures, such as Botox to treat facial and neck wrinkles, injectable dermal fillers for facial contouring, as well as volume enhancement and non-surgical facelifts. Dr. Kamani is recognized as one of Vancouver's premier Botox specialists and has advanced training in Medical Aesthetics. She is dedicated to revealing, protecting, and enhancing her patients' full health and beauty potential.



