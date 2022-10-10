POVISON Will Bring Trending Modern Furniture to the High Point Market

Anaheim, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2022 --Welcome to visit the POVISON showroom during High Point Market, with our latest interior furniture designed by CONO Italy Studio.



Address of POVISON Showroom:

POVISON SHOWROOM / OCTOBER 22-26,2022

No.T-828,Top Floor of "Suites at Market Square"

Location: 200 West Commerce Street High Point | NC 27260



Things You Should Know About This Exhibition

How long does the High Point furniture market last?

The fall market 2022 is during Oct. 22 - 26.



Is High Point Furniture Market Open to the Public?

The High Point Market Authority is open to the general public. No matter you are the buyers, exhibitors or just for browsing, register now and it can avoid waiting in line.



What Povison will Display in the High Point Market?

Povison will show the latest furniture pieces designed by CONO Italy Studio, which includes:

Coffee Table:



- -360° rotating design, one-piece large storage space;



- -The side square elements, CNC finishing + manual grinding, not only retains the delicate texture of the surface solid wood veneer, but also has a comfortable feel;



- -The bottom stainless steel base is solidly supported and symmetrical with the top slate plane in terms of design elements.



TV Stand:



- -4 doors & 2 drawers, the left and right doors have movable laminates and threading holes, and the upper and lower drawers have ventilation holes in the middle;



- -Solid wood multi-layer board cabinet, stable and durable without deformation;



- -The top is covered with 6mm pure black slate, which is anti-fouling and wear-resistant, which greatly improves the practicability of the product.



Dining Table:



- -A soft spot for stone tabletops, and insist on having beautiful textures on the tabletops;



- -The base continues the inspiration of our asymmetrical design, and adopts a complex process to ensure the stability of the base while realizing the solid wood structure.



- -The bottom plate is made of stainless steel, which is sturdy and durable, improving the practicability of the product.



Cabinet: Three-door asymmetrical design with movable shelf



- -The top shelf breaks through the stereotype of the cabinet, and also greatly improves the practicability of the product;



- -Solid wood multi-layer board cabinet, stable and anti-deformation;



- -The frame is made of stainless steel, with high strength, stable structure,and is more durable.



There are more modern furniture for living room, bedroom, dining room and other spaces in your home. Explore more here and try to use AI mode to check whether the furniture or decor pieces are right for your spaces.



About Povison

Povison - There I Wanna Live.

Povison aims to build lovely living spaces and transmit desirable living styles for everyone and always insist on "Design, Sustainable, Modern". Thus, we only select home brands with high texture and healthy materials as partners. The space selected by the Povison is a place where people want to go back, live and stay in every day.

You are able to pick up the ideal furniture pieces of living room, dining room, bedroom, office and more on this online furniture homestore, which brings a natural vibe with stylish and crafted decor art to your home.