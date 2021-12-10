Povison's Christmas Sale 2021 Is Officially On! Enjoy the Great Price on Furniture, Lighting and More

Anaheim, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2021 --After Black Friday, a major festival - Christmas is coming on Dec. 25, 2021, which is a very significant day for every family. Thus, Povison, a furniture homestore, has released a Christmas promotion campaign for all customers. The big promotion starts on Dec. 6th and will end on Dec. 26th. The customers can enjoy up to 45% off discount on most hot-sell products, including furniture, lighting, wall decors, home improvements, during this sale activity.



If you are searching for fantastic home decor ideas and furniture designs, don't miss this spread-out savings opportunities.



A brief introduction of this Christmas sale:



1. Best Sellers

The hot-sale products in the featured categories are offered with the best price here, which can save up to $400, compared with the original price. TV stands, coffee tables, dining tables/chairs, makeup vanities, lighting are the most popular categories on Povison store and they fit well for most home decor styles. Enjoy the great price and free shipping on most items of them.



2. Flash Deals

It lists more than 30 recommended furniture items with the best discount which can be up to 15% off or save almost US$300. Those furniture (TV stands, coffee tables, etc.) would be changed every 48 hours and the next batch of furniture or lighting would come on the shelves. Therefore, add the ideal items to the cart right now in case you may miss the cheapest price. The items would be dispatched as soon as possible.



3. Top Picks for Customers

Povison provides the best selections at various discounts for all users. Those furniture products are chosen from different categories and customers can directly search what they need in the search bar.



4. Furniture for Different Spaces

- TV Stands: Most popular TV units and entertainment consoles are provided with the great discount, up to 45% off compared with the original price. And even some of them are sold at the cheapest price, e.g.: the minimalist solid wood TV stand, the most popular TV console on Povison store.



- Coffee Tables: No matter the round or rectangular, the simple or luxury, the single or nesting set of coffee tables, Povison offers the considerable discount for them. From 10% off to 35% off, many functional tables would make the living room stylish and classy.



- Sofas & Loveseats: Recently, more and more sofas and loveseats were put on the shelves. Customers can choose the suitable style for the living room. The modern velvet sofa is recommended and it is offered with 10% off now.



- Others: Console tables, cabinets, accent chairs, office furniture and more are also offered in this promotion. Browse the details and price before purchase.



Kitchen & Dining:



- Dining Tables and chairs: The dining tables and chairs are perfect for luxury and modern dining room. Most of them are featured with elegant shapes. Based on the customers' comments, the dining table with triangular-framed marble top and the round table with marble lazy susan are worthy buying for big house.



- Sideboard & Buffets: Up to 28% off, the multifunctional sideboard and buffets are provided for various dining room styles.



- Others: Bar stools, kitchen islands and carts also join this promotion campaign with the best price.



Bedroom:



- Makeup Vanities: Povison provides lots of modern dressing tables with 15% off extra and at the best price for customers. Select the right size, color, function of the dressing table for the bedroom. Get it at the money-saving price in this special Xmas offer campaign.



- Nightstands: Shop the luxury, modern, minimalist nightstands for big or small bedroom at the great price in this Xmas deals.



Lighting & Decor:



- Chandeliers: The ceiling lights for living room, dining room and bedroom are sold with up to 44% off.



- Rugs: Select the right carpet according to the room size, style and budget. Get a modern rug for living room as low as $39 from Povison store.



- Decor: Enjoy the best price, $89 at least, on the wall canvas, iron decors, wall mirrors.



Besides the items above, many other products are also offered with the substantial discount. Moreover, all customers can enjoy free shipping and the high-quality customer service on any product. This is the last special promotion of 2021 so don't miss it at this time and shop the home gifts from Povison for your family. Povison will continue bringing more qualified furniture, lighting and home improvement items to customers in 2022.



About Povison

Povison aims to providing eco-friendly and sustainable home decor with the mission of protecting our planet. The company believes that whether the furniture does harm to nature and how it is made are just as important as style, functionality, and aesthetics.