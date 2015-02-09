Power Bank Launched to Ramp Up the New Year One Charge at a Time

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2015 --Offering the gift that keeps on giving PowerMobile Co. launches a necessity for anyone with a smartphone or tablet. Able to charge up to three mobile devices at one time, the PowerPal Portable Charger is a mini must-have. Amping up the spirit of the new year, the external charger is offered in original and limited edition versions; proving practicality is just simply fun to give away.



Rephael Inbar, VP of Marketing for PowerMobile Co. said of the product launch, "Our PowerPal introduces an affordable high-quality multi-feature light weight power bank and at our current over 55% off launch special represents an unbeatable value for any savvy iPhone, Android, Windows or Blackberry user."



Hard to pass up indeed. Retailing under $18 with a lifetime warranty, a free carrying case and a USB charging cable the portable battery makes itself essential. The external light weight charger uses a 2600mAh original Samsung Li-On battery and a 2-in-1 design. It's also an LED flashlight bringing its practicality quotient up all that much more. The external battery also has a LED charge meter to show where it's at in its 30 hours of additional power.



Available now on Amazon, PowerMobile Co. also offers a coupon to get 25% off of a 3-in-1 cable for multiple charging capabilities. Weighing in at just over two ounces and just about three and a half inches long the PowerPal can easily go anywhere its user does. Assuring they'll never miss a call, text or an email again.



About PowerMobile Co.

PowerMobile Co. is a consumer goods company based in Aliso Viejo, California that supplies the marketplace with products designed for mobility. Their PowerPal Portable Charger was recently launched on Amazon in an several color variations.



