Power Equipment Warehouse Announces the Launch of Its New Website

Warren, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2011 -- Power Equipment Warehouse, a leading retailer of outdoor power equipment announces the redevelopment of its new and improved Website, http://www.powerequipmentwarehouse.com "The project is in its final stages and the Website is set to launch in 3-4 weeks” According to Lisa Miller, Power Equipment Warehouse Manager.



New features include a parts look-up utility, intuitive search feature, easy to use navigation and on the spot freight quotations. Power Equipment Warehouse will continue to be the premier site for landscapers and homeowners alike enabling them to easily find all of their parts, outdoor equipment and accessory needs. Power Equipment Warehouse offers OEM parts as well as quality aftermarket parts.



Shipping is fast and Power Equipment Warehouse utilizes USPS, UPS, and low cost motor freight carriers to service its customers.



Special sale prices will be offered upon the launch of the new site, so customers are encouraged to opt in to receive special offers announcement at http://www.powerequipmentwarehouse.com.



About Us:

Power Equipment Warehouse strives to make its customer shopping experience a pleasant one and their goal is complete customer satisfaction. Their 64 years of experience and dedicated sales staff are always ready, willing, and eager to help. Most orders are shipped the very same day.

