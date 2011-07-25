Warren, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2011 --Power Equipment Warehouse is busy preparing for debris season by offering many brands of leaf equipment suitable for homeowners, lawn care professionals and even municipalities requiring self-contained trailer vacuums. Power Equipment Warehouse carries a large inventory of hand-held blowers, walk-behind blowers and vacs, and truckloaders too.



“Fall is a tough season to pinpoint. The leaves are going to fall but will they fall before the snow flies? With the early season heavy rains giving way to dry weather affecting much of the nation, there’s no telling when fall will arrive, so be ready. Most customers wait until the last minute to order debris equipment and by that time the backorders can be as long as four weeks. It is advisable to order your equipment early so you’ll be ready and your competitors won’t! Watch for a new line up of products from Little Wonder; we will have them all!” says Lisa Miller, Manager of Power Equipment Warehouse.



About Power Equipment Warehouse

Power Equipment Warehouse and its affiliates are family owned and operated since 1947. Brands of power equipment supplies sold include: Toro, Husqvarna, Honda, Little Wonder, Mantis, MTD, Cub-Cadet, JRCO, Ryan, Brown, Bluebird, Permagreen, Giant-Vac, Trac-Vac, Trimmertrap, Jungle Jims, Velke and many, many more. Power Equipment Warehouse is the trusted name in the outdoor power equipment industry.