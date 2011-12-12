Warren, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2011 --Power Equipment Warehouse wants you to be safe when using your snow blower or other snow removal equipment this winter.



Please follow these tips to safely use your snow removal equipment:

1. Never add gasoline to the snow blower tank indoors. Always fill the gas tank outdoors.

2. Never add fuel to a running or hot engine.

2. Never leave the engine running in an enclosed area.

3. If you use an electric snow blower, be sure to use an outdoor extension cord plugged into a GFI (Ground Fault Interrupter outlet). If your cord is worn, replace it.

4. Walk the area prior to cleaning and remove any debris that may accidentally be thrown by your snow blower.

5. Keep children and pets indoors and away from the area you are clearing.

6. Never place your hands or feet near the auger or discharge chute. If the unit gets clogged, use a snow clean-out tool and stay behind the machine until all moving parts have stopped.

7. Remove the key and spark plug before attempting to adjust, clean or repair the unit. If you cannot fix it, bring it to a qualified service technician. Reputable power equipment retailers have service technicians who are re-certified annually.

8. Please leave all safety features intact, they are there to protect you.

9. If clearing your driveway at dusk or in the dark, be sure to wear reflective clothing and use the light on your snowblower. You will be able to see and motorists will be able to see you!



About Power Equipment Warehouse

Power Equipment Warehouse and its affiliates are family owned and operated since 1947. Brands of power equipment supplies sold include: Toro, Husqvarna, Honda, Little Wonder, Mantis, MTD, JRCO, Ryan, Brown, Bluebird, Permagreen, Giant-Vac, Trac-Vac, Trimmertrap, Jungle Jims, Velke and many, many more. Power Equipment Warehouse is the trusted name in the outdoor power equipment industry.