Warren, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2011 --Disasters come in all shapes and sizes, are you ready? Last month, Power Equipment Warehouse experienced a devastating fire at one of its warehouses, but fortunately they were prepared with excellent insurance coverage, meticulous record keeping and able to conduct business without any interruption. The question is are you ready if a disaster strikes your home or business?



You may think you are properly prepared with a back-up generator, but do you have the extension cords and specific plugs handy when the power goes out? Do you have fresh gas and oil for your generator? If you have a chainsaw, can you get to it? Do you have sharp chains and the correct oil and gas mixture? Same goes for your snow blower; did you move it from the back shed to your garage in anticipation of the first snow storm of the season? Did you start it with fresh fuel after being stored all spring and summer?



“Experiencing such a physical loss is tragic. Falling victim to a fire, tornado or flood where structure, inventory, records and fixtures are completely destroyed is catastrophic. We were fortunate to ramp up customer support at our main facility in Warren, Ohio while attending to damage at our Canfield, Ohio location hit by fire. We also have excellent systems in place to verify our large inventories which are stored safely in fireproof cabinets and thankfully so, since the fire was so hot, our fireproof filing cabinets buckled but the data inside was saved!” according to Lisa Miller, Manager of Power Equipment Warehouse.



It is imperative to carefully review your insurance coverage: Do you have business interruption insurance? Data loss coverage? Seasonal increases on your inventory? Thankfully Power Equipment Warehouse did. “We hope no one has to experience disaster, but hopefully these tips can help save you time and money. Please refer to the tips above for your home as well and don’t forget back-up power for your office. Cords and plugs are necessary to keep your telephones and computers operating in an emergency. It’s always better to be safe than sorry!” stated Lisa Miller