Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Power of One has tirelessly volunteered its time and served this community with the help of a core team of Clifton, NJ senior citizens. From the very first phone call of an elderly woman who was shut in her apartment, asking for food, the non-profit organization has not stopped answering the calls from families. Families in need of either prescription that needs to be picked up, water and food care packages as they quarantine with the Covid-19 virus. The requests continue to roll in from local nurses, contact tracers, school principals, and senior citizens looking for help outside their families.



In the emerging stage of the pandemic Clifton resident and Outreach Director for the Power of One, Kim Castellano began providing healthy food care packages through the non-profit's Hunger Doesn't Stop Program. This program supports at-risk families with the help of food pantries such as CUMAC, Paterson, and the N.J. Food and Clothing Rescue when schools are closed. Quickly, Castellano reorganized and renamed the program to the Hunger Doesn't Stop Covid-19 Relief project to accommodate 89,000 residents in the Clifton community. Since June 2020, with the help of Power of One's volunteers, every week, Castellano has distributed over 1,000 USDA healthy food boxes, thousands of nutritious meals, and loaves of bread to senior citizens and families who have been affected by the pandemic.



The Power of One's Mobile Food Pantry was also formed as the visionary Castellano fulfilled another need of the city's senior housing buildings with over 450 residents impacted by the virus. With a rented UHAUL, Castellano, this 4'11" wonder woman, drives a 15-feet long truck with her team and makes monthly visits to each of the three senior housing buildings, which secures free groceries, covered under the City of Clifton's CDBG- Grant.



During Thanksgiving Day, volunteers from N.J. came forward and helped provide a Thanksgiving meal to the senior housing residents, with the stay-home order by the governor. Power of One's volunteers delivered over 300 delicious meals.



During December, Christmas flowed on the grounds of the Senior Center Clifton where the food distribution is located. On Sunday, Dec 13, over 150 Families selected by their Title 1 and at-risk schools' Principals received toys from Santa. With gorgeous 60's weather, a Christmas Drive-Thru Spectacular with a volunteer Santa, Olaf, and Elves greeted children in their vehicles as the Junior ROTC and Key Club high school students placed toy gifts inside the family's trunks while practicing social distancing. Overseeing the event was Clifton's OEM, CERT and County Wide Emergency Response Team, Recreation Dept. and Fire Dept.



Toy drive sponsors A1-Affordable Construction Clifton and FMBA21 with their families helped Santa at the event. The Power of One volunteers prepared and handed out a craft and gifts along with a letter from Santa. Seeing the smiles and excitement of the children in their cars brought everyone much-needed Joy for Christmas during these trying times.



Also affecting those suffering from drug addictions, Castellano has made weekly visits to a detox unit at a local Hospital, sharing her passion and mission to help people live healthier lives through her own life experiences. The years of leading Turn off the Stress workshops have helped her to continue to stay focused throughout the pandemic.



"With the New Year approaching, the Power of One Christian Coaching and Outreach Ministries, Inc. Board of Directors would like to thank their volunteers and supporters for their participation and financial support in meeting the needs of the Clifton community. Wishing everyone a healthy and prosperous New Year," Castellano said.



Support to continue these efforts is of great need. For more information or to volunteer, contact Kim Castellano at 201-328-2326, email kim@powerofoneccom.org. Every dollar donated is a 100% tax deduction and can influence thousands of people. Financial donations can be sent to Power of One, PO Box 6080, Clifton, NJ 07015, or the website at www.powerofoneccom.org/donate.



About Kim Castellano

Kim Castellano is a visionary leader that has been recognized in the past and has been granted many awards for the voluntary work she has accomplished in the community. In 2018, Castellano received the highest recognition from the State of New Jersey and was an Honoree for the NJ State Governor's Jefferson Award for public service. In February 2020, Castellano was selected and awarded the Elks Distinguished Citizenship Award by the Clifton Elks Lodge #1569.



About Power of One CCOM, Inc.

Power of One CCOM, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization committed to serving the disadvantaged by providing life coaching and outreach to the local community. Power of One is organized to operate as a charitable program for the disadvantaged in providing life coaching, counseling, mentoring, and outreach by means of group, one to one sessions, workshops, conferences, and community outreach projects. The mission statement is to help people to live healthier lives.



