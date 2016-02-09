Power Sales University Looks to Expand Nationally with Funding Support from Indiegogo

Newport Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2016 --This project's objective is to empower the aspiring sales professionals by providing them high-quality sales training. Power Sales University has designed an excellent sales training curriculum that can be utilized by all levels of sales professionals to improve their selling skills significantly. Power Sales University informs us that their system of training focuses on improving the gross sales regardless of the products being sold or the methods used for sale.



The sales training course created by Power Sales University is an intensive online program with the duration of twenty-seven months. The creators claim that this program addresses every training need to excel as a sales professional anywhere across the world. The modules of this program are interactive and easy-to-use. These modules can be equally useful while selling a product face to face or over the phone. The students attending the program will be able to take notes and print them for online use while going through the different modules. Most importantly, this training platform is available in almost all languages spoken by people all over the world.



Some of the most important topics covered by this training program are

- The Mindset of The Top Sales Pros

- Overcoming Fear and Procrastination in Sales

- Offline Lead Generation & Online Marketing

- Social Media Marketing via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and more.

- Giving Presentations to Prospective clients

- Overcoming Objections

- Closing the Sale



The concept of Power Sales University has been created by Stephen Gregg and Jason Evans. Highly successful sales experts, they possess over fifty combined years of experience in corporate sales, direct sales, lead generation, network marketing, and online marketing.



Stephen Gregg discusses the importance of proper training saying, "Just as in any profession, the pros make money the amateurs don't! That's because the pros know they need to constantly practice, drill and rehearse to sharpen their skills and perfect their performance under any given sales scenario."



Having built the training system, Stephen Gregg and Jason Evans are presently looking to raise funds for the program's global expansion and advertisement. Stephen Gregg has just started an Indiegogo campaign to raise $100,000 for these requirements.

To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/23oGsWT



Power Sales University's website is http://www.PowerSalesUniversity.com



