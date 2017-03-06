Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2017 --The FY (Fiscal Year) 2015-16 turned out to be a phenomenal year for the Indian power sector with the record power (Renewable) capacity addition, power generation and even a record domestic coal production. The present government's emphasis on improving the power situation of the nation is finally taking some shape, and the same is expected to continue in the near space.



The power sector is expected to come out of the lull phase which would ensure better installed capacity realization and reduction in idle/ bad assets for the market participants.



Maximum investments are likely to make its way via private channels across the three segments. In addition to this the Indian power sector is likely to draw investments from new avenues like middle –east. It is pertinent to note that the power sector is expecting an investment of close to USD 228.75 billion by the end of 12th FYP of which private sector contribution would be 60%.



Key Topics covered in this report include:



1. Executive Summary

2. Power Sector in India: An Overview

3. Power Scenario Track- Delhi

4. Power Scenario Track– Uttar Pradesh

5. Power Scenario Track– Haryana

6. Power Scenario Track– Punjab

7. Power Scenario Track– Rajasthan

8. Power Scenario Track– Jammu & Kashmir

9. Power Scenario Track– Himachal Pradesh

10. Power Scenario Track– Gujarat

11. Power Scenario Track– Maharashtra

12. Power Scenario Track– Madhya Pradesh

13. Power Scenario Track– Chhattisgarh

14. Power Scenario Track– Tamil Nadu

15. Power Scenario Track– Karnataka

16. Power Scenario Track– Kerala

17. Power Scenario Track– Andhra Pradesh

18. Power Scenario Track– Telangana

19. Power Scenario Track– Odisha

20. Power Scenario Track– West Bengal

21. Power Scenario Track– Jharkhand

22. Power Scenario Track– Bihar

23. Conclusion

24. ENINCON Perspectives



