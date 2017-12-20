Power Temp Systems Under New Management

Broussard, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2017 --2017 has been an evolutionary year for Power Temp Systems. Over the past 12 months, they have evaluated their entire business and rebuilt it from the ground up with a renewed focus on customer service.



They relocated their main manufacturing facility to a much larger space on the northern side of Houston TX and have added an assembly location in Louisiana. This increased capacity has allowed them to provide their customers with the quality portable power distribution products they have come to expect from Power Temp Systems, in a cost-effective and more efficient manner.



For 26 years, Power Temp Systems has been designing and building top quality power distribution solutions. As they move into 2018, it is the primary goal of their new management team to build solid relationships with each of their customers.



"We want to be an indispensable partner with our customers who helps solve even the most complicated portable power distribution challenges and with whom they enjoy working," said Mark Mire, Sr. Partner of Power Temp Systems.



"Our Promise To Our Customers:



- Provide quotes within 24 hours.

- Timely and professional communication.

- On time delivery of orders."



To achieve these goals, Power Temp Systems has modernized their internal processes and systems. They have implemented a state-of-the-art manufacturing and inventory management system to ensure every customer receives prompt quotes, professional and friendly communication and most importantly timely delivery of orders.



In addition to these operational changes, they have made strides in product development. Some of their more notable achievements include:



- Receiving ETL 1008 certification for our Quick Connect Panel line.



- They were the only company who passed the short circuit test for 100,000 kAIC, and the 100 percent heat rise test with no additional Cam-Lok devices on all of our Quick Connect Panels.



- They developed and patented our their "Smart Lugs" and T-Slot Bussing System.



- They developed and patented the new "Smart Portable Paralleling Panels", which allow any two non-parallelable generators to be paralleled, up to 4000A.



The new management team includes:



Mark Mire

Sr. Partner

markm@powertemp.com



Wade Duplessis

General Manager

wadesr@powertemp.com



Kent McLemore

Business Development

kmclemore@powertemp.com