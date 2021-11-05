Power Vac America Excels in Duct Mold Remediation in Houston and the Woodlands, Texas

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2021 --Cleaning the air ducts of the central air and heating system is highly recommended. Due to a lack of proper maintenance and care, many central heating systems fail sooner than later. On top of that, it encourages mold and mildew growth in homes and businesses due to a lack of maintenance and cleaning. The most efficient approach to dealing with this problem is air duct mold remediation in Houston and The Woodlands, Texas.



Power Vac America is a well-known company that provides excellent air duct mold removal services to successfully remove and treat mold from all home and workplace areas. The organization follows the National Air Duct Cleaners Association's guidelines while cleaning air conditioning systems and air ducts.



Mold and fungus may grow in damp environments with high humidity levels. Texas is one of those places where the humidity is constantly high. More than 16 percent of people complain of allergies caused by fungus and bacteria in their air duct systems.



Mold and fungus must be removed as part of a thorough air duct cleaning. If the problems are not handled quickly, they will spread and worsen. Professionals at Power Vac America use advanced technology and instruments to pinpoint the cause of the issues and remove dust, dirt, and dander from the A/C system. The air ducts will then be treated with an anti-microbial fog and an anti-fungal coating to prevent future mold or fungus growth.



All of the technicians are certified and licensed to clean air ducts and do other tasks. They clean the return ductwork, air handler unit (usually in the attic), blower, heat exchanger, evaporator coils, supply ducting, and grilles and registers, among other HVAC system components. The entire cleaning process is carried out methodically and meticulously.



For more information on duct cleaning in Houston and Katy, Texas, visit https://powervacamerica.com/services/commercial-air-duct-cleaning-austin-cypress-houston-pearland-sugar-land-the-woodlands-tx/.



