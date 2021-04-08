Power Vac America Keeps Home Safe with Air Duct Mold Removal in Cypress and Houston, Texas

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2021 --Air duct cleaning for central air and heating system is essential. Many central heating systems break down sooner than necessary because they did not receive the right maintenance and care. The lack of maintenance and cleaning leads to the growth of mold and mildew in homes and offices. An investment in air duct mold removal in Cypress and Houston, Texas, is the most effective way to deal with this problem.



Power Vac America is a well-known establishment offering impeccable air duct mold removal solutions to remove and remediate mold effectively from all corners of the house and office. The company can solve these problems by professionally cleaning air conditioning systems and air ducts in compliance with the National Air Duct Cleaners Association standards.



Mold or fungus can thrive in moist spaces where the humidity level is pretty high. Texas is one such region where the humidity level is always high. According to experts, more than 16 percent of people suffer from allergies resulting from fungi and bacteria in their air duct systems.



Removing mold and fungus is an essential part of successful air duct cleaning. If the issues are not addressed on time, the problems will spread and become worse. The Power Vac America professionals utilize advanced technologies and tools to identify the source of the issues and remove the dust, debris, and dander in the A/C system. The next step is to treat the air ducts with an anti-microbial fog, followed by an anti-fungal coating to inhibit future mold or fungus growth.



The professionals are all certified and licensed to perform air duct cleaning and other jobs. They clean every component of the HVAC system, including the return ductwork, air handler unit (typically in the attic), blower, heat exchanger, evaporator coils, supply ductwork, and the grilles and registers. The entire cleaning job is carried in steps with precision and care.



