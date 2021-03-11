Power Vac America Performs Commercial Coil Cleaning in Cypress and Houston, Texas in Style

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2021 --A coil fouled with dirt and grime cannot supply proper heat transfer and results in greater energy consumption. Equipment operating with dirty coils can use up to 37% more energy than those with clean coils. Additionally, a dirty system's cooling capacity can be reduced by as much as 30%.



The condenser coil is an integral part of any HVAC system. The outdoor coil is responsible for rejecting the heat from the building. Dirty coils prevent proper heat transfer and will result in poor cooling performance. Properly cleaned condenser coils will improve energy efficiency and extend the life of the equipment.



Power Vac America brings its experience and expertise to the table when it comes to commercial coil cleaning in Cypress and Houston, Texas. The professionals utilize popular coil cleaning methods to clean coils accurately and precisely.



The coil plays a vital role in releasing heat outside to cool the home. Dirt and debris build up on the coils over time and can restrict airflow. This loss of heat transfer leads to higher energy bills.



Power Vac America utilizes dedicated equipment and a specialized cleaning process that provides volume, low-pressure water allowing the coils to be cleaned more thoroughly and efficiently.



The professionals perform an inspection of the system to ensure that all contaminants have been removed. If dirt and grime are detected, they rinse the entire system using high volume, low-pressure water.



The HVAC restoration experts are fully prepared and equipped for this job. They are all set to help clients save while providing the system with the professional care it needs. Their quality service is intended to improve HVAC efficiency, reducing allergens, and minimizing safety risks.



They provide upfront pricing and trusted service and are ready to respond to their clients' questions regarding commercial cleaning.



For more information on air vent cleaning in Cypress and Houston, Texas, visit https://powervacamerica.com/services/residential-air-duct-cleaning/.



About Power Vac America

Power Vac America is a leading company that specializes in commercial coil cleaning in Cypress and Houston, Texas. The professionals bring their hands-on experience and expertise at handling different makes and models.