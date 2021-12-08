Power Vac America Specializes in Commercial Air Duct Sealing in Sugar Land and Austin, Texas

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2021 --Whether it is a business/industry, hospital, lab, or high-rise condominium, air vents and ducts may be found in practically every commercial structure. The duct sealing determines how efficient the temperature management system is. Furthermore, the more the building utilizes air conditioning and heating, the more the ducting expands and shrinks, potentially resulting in leaks. Duct leaks usually remain invisible or less evident at first, but they may quickly become significant problems.



Duct leaks account for excessive dust, more significant utility expenses, and variable temperature. Thankfully, commercial air duct sealing in Sugar Land and Austin, Texas is a quick, easy, low-cost, and non-destructive option. According to the US Department of Energy, duct repairs are valuable and vital to reducing energy consumption. The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy considers ductwork to be one of the top 15 energy-saving improvements.



As evidently, conserving energy results in decreased electricity bills. Every year, the average American building owner spends over $7,800 on energy expenditures. When the ductwork leaks, one might lose an average of 30 cents for every dollar spent, effectively paying for air that one doesn't get. Fortunately, reducing duct leakage by duct sealing may save up to 30% on energy expenditures. Commercial air duct sealing can save one a lot of money each year in the long run.



Power Vac America is a well-known company that provides excellent air duct mold removal services to successfully remove and treat mold from all home and workplace areas. According to the National Air Duct Cleaners Association's guidelines, the organization can tackle these issues by cleaning air conditioning systems and air ducts properly.



The professionals are super talented and well-trained in handling any complex commercial air ductwork. They are all certified and licensed to clean air ducts and do other tasks. They clean the return ductwork, air handler unit (usually in the attic), blower, heat exchanger, evaporator coils, supply ducts, and grilles and registers, among other HVAC system components. The entire cleaning process is carried out methodically and meticulously.



For more information on duct cleaning services in Pasadena and Houston, Texas



About Power Vac America

Power Vac America is a leading company that specializes in air duct mold cleaning in Cypress and Houston, Texas. The professionals bring their hands-on experience and expertise in handling different makes and models.