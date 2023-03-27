Mount Vernon, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2023 --A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies, the industry leader in providing quality eco-friendly detergents to keep commercial, industrial, and recreational equipment and facilities clean, often gets asked what is the best equipment to clean hard surfaces and commercial and industrial vehicles in Nassau, Danbury, Norwalk, Stamford, New Windsor, and the surrounding areas. The answer is nearly always power washers and municipalities to road companies and other commercial and industrial customers have found this to be the case.



In many cases the team at A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies talk with organizations that already have a pressure washer that they use. And while it does help to get things cleaner, they know that adding hot water to the mix would greatly improve the cleaning results. The issue is that they don't want to swap out their perfectly good pressure washer for a power washer, and fortunately they don't have to.



A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies has a great Landa hot water heater that can attach to a pressure washer to provide the desired hot water to transform any setup into a power washer. With it being mounted on wheels it is easily portable to where users need the additional cleaning power of a power washer. And when there are times that they don't need the hot water, simply disconnect the Landa hot water heater and use the pressure washer by itself.



There are many times where it just makes life easier to bring the item to be cleaned to the power washer rather than bring the power washer to the item. Road construction and maintenance equipment is a great example of this, and often municipalities will have a designated area where a permanently installed power washer can be used to clean the equipment.



In other cases, portability makes the most sense, such as in the case of park and recreation services, agriculture settings, forestry departments, and other situations. Some models can be mounted in the back of a pickup truck while others can be mounted on a trailer. In either case these portable models feature a large water tank, water heater, and pressure washer all connected together, ready for action.



Power washers provide that extra punch to really get equipment, buildings, and other structures as clean as possible in Nassau, Danbury, Norwalk, Stamford, New Windsor, and the surrounding areas. Contact the team at A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies to learn more about the different models of power washers that can fill any cleaning needs.



About A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies

A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies has been on the cutting edge of detergent innovation since 1940. They are committed to providing quality products and over the last 50 years they have refined their offerings to be effective as well as environmentally friendly. For more information, please visit www.safewashtech.com.